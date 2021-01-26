Robert (Bob) McClay Jr., 82, of Indiana, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, after a 15-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. Bob was born in 1938 to Robert and Corrine McClay in Washington.
Bob grew up in Washington and graduated from Trinity High School. He had many wonderful adventures with his sister, Margaret (Margie), and his beloved cousins who were a source of joy and kinship throughout his life. Bob enjoyed growing up surrounded by animals, including his favorite dog, Pepper, and participating in Boy Scouts, reaching Eagle Scout status. Following high school, Bob attended and graduated from Bucknell University in 1959 with a degree in chemical engineering. He later earned an MBA from American University and completed graduate studies in ergonomics and industrial engineering at North Carolina State University. Following his graduation from Bucknell, he worked a short time and then attended Officer Candidate School for the United States Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Bayfield during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War.
Following his service in the Navy, Bob married JoAnn Lanahan and moved to Indiana to start his career in academia. Bob was one of the founding professors of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Safety Science program. Bob taught at IUP for nearly 30 years and was instrumental in building the department into the first nationally accredited program. Bob was active in many professional organizations and truly dedicated to the advancement of the profession. He led and served on many committees and held numerous leadership positions for the American Society of Safety Engineers. He was a dedicated professor and took great pride in the accomplishments of his students. He loved catching up with alumni and reminiscing about their time together. He traveled the country in support of the profession and was also actively involved in the Board of Certified Safety Professionals, The System Safety Society, The Society for Risk Analysis and the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA). Bob was always willing to support any initiative that would further efforts in improving workplace safety and health, and one of his proudest honors was being recognized as an ASSE Fellow in 2003. After his retirement from IUP, as professor emeritus, he taught at East Carolina University for five years.
Bob’s passions were not limited to his professional pursuits. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Bob loved to travel and was fortunate to visit many countries throughout his life, including a six-month sabbatical in Edinburgh, Scotland. He was always working on his list of new places to visit. He enjoyed reading and listening to music of all genres and was never one to turn down a cup of coffee and a sweet treat. He was a loyal Pittsburgh sports fan, always rooting for black and gold. While his later years were marked with illness, he maintained his humor, compassion and enthusiasm for educating others until the end.
Bob is survived by his wife and devoted caregiver, JoAnn; son, Matthew (Sophea), of Sewickley; daughter, Corry Miller (Rick), of Erie; and his sister, Margaret, of Wichita Falls, Texas. His grandchildren, Deja, Connor, Donika and Damien were his favorite and most loyal students, filling their Puppa’s heart with joy and laughter. He is also survived by nephews, Doug and Brian Trainer, and nieces, Patty Newton and Ellen Gress, who was like a second daughter to him along with her husband, Stephen, and children Jared and Jordan.
Due to concerns related to COVID, a private Funeral Mass and burial will be held for family with the hopes of having a memorial service at a future time.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations made payable to the Foundation for IUP, G-1 Sutton Hall, Indiana, PA, 15705, which will be directed to the Robert McClay Ergonomics and Human Performance Project or visit https://tinyurl.com/yxzcbc5a.