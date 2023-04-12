Robert “Bob” Specht, 75, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Saltsburg, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Tidewell Care Center, Venice.
Born Oct. 19, 1947, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of Edward V. Specht & Esther (Mortelette) Specht.
Bob was a 1965 graduate of Westinghouse High School and worked as a welder for Westinghouse. He then owned and operated Specht Welding in Saltsburg for more than 25 years, and moved to Florida in 2021.
Bob enjoyed gardening and tinkering around his former property on Bell Plan Drive, even building a tree house in the woods there. He had a unique personality and liked classic country music.
Bob is survived by his partner-in-life of 22 years, Debby S. Grillo; daughter Tracy MacInerney, of Cranberry Township; grandson Evan MacInerney, of Cranberry Township; granddaughter Portia Shondelmeyer; stepson John (Tracy) Forte, Natrona; brothers Jim Specht, of Murrysville, and Ed (Alice) Specht, of North Huntingdon; sister Yvonne (Rod) Wolstoncroft, of Milford, Ohio; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the Celebration Of Life Tribute Service at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Please join the family as they honor Bob’s life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
