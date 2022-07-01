Robert “Bob” Vincent Receski, 85, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, surrounded by the people who loved him most.
He was born July 31, 1936, to Charles and Anna (Yoschak) Receski, in Indiana. Bob graduated from Indiana High School with the class of 1954. He went on to attend Indiana State College for two years.
Bob married Barbara Saksa on Oct. 4, 1958, at the St. Patrick Church in Newry. Barbara survives him.
While in Indiana, Bob worked for Robert Shaw Controls. After moving to Brookville, he worked as a manager for the TA Truck Stop and eventually became street superintendent for the Borough of Brookville and worked in the department for a total of 24 years. Bob was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville for many years. He actively assisted with church festival activities and had even started a scholarship with the church. Bob was an usher and lector for the church and also held position as president of the church counsel. Bob was a grand knight in the Knights of Columbus and was also a member of the Red Lick Hunting Club. He was also president of the Laurel Board for two years, as well as a board member and eventually president of Robert Shaw Credit Union for many years.
Bob was a devoted hunter and traveled to many places, including Montana, Iowa and Alaska, as well as British Columbia and Canada, to pursue hunting opportunities. He also loved to fish and particularly enjoyed doing so on his Canada trips. His love for the outdoors began with his position as “farm boy” on the family farm, something he always remembered fondly.
Bob was an excellent football player and played all-state in high school. He was an avid Steelers fan throughout his life and also became a fan of other Pittsburgh teams over time, including the Penguins and Pirates.
Bob was a joyous person who loved spreading happiness and especially laughter everywhere he went. But more than anything else, Bob loved his family and friends and will be dearly missed by his family and community.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by two children: Laura (Receski) Gilliam and Cynthia “Cindy” Receski, and 10 siblings: William Receski, Edward Receski, Barbara Kozar, Janet Receski, Vincent Receski, Stanley Receski, Mary Black, Nancy Smolack, Steven Receski and David Receski.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by one sister, Pauline Giotto; and one nephew, Victor Receski.
A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, officiated by Father William Laska. Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Rose Township.
