Robert “Bob” Wyne died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, and is now in the tender care of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his wife, June Cotterell (Merryman) Wyne; his daughter, Sharon Marie Wyne Satterfield (and Pete Maggio); his son, Donald Gregory Wyne (and Laura Pritchard); his stepson, John Edward Merryman Jr. (and Susan Seger); his stepdaughter, Grace Merryman Niederriter (and Steve); 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church in Indiana, where his Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday with the Rev. William Blair officiating.
A complete obituary can be found on the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home website or the Dec. 12, 2020, edition of The Indiana Gazette.