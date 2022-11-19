Robert Bruce Freeman, 84, of Penn Run, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence.
Robert attended Penn Run Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed nature, whether it be biking on trails, walking through the woods, visiting waterfalls or just listening to the quiet, calming sounds. Robert, along with his wife, Toni, bred and raised Clumber Spaniels, including several champions. He had a love for animals, especially for his dog, Max.
Robert will be remembered as a loving husband and stepfather.
Surviving are his loving wife of 45 years, Toni (Helman) Freeman, of Penn Run; stepsons, Jeffrey (Riwa) Brashear, of Miami, Fla., and David Brashear, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Penn Run Church of the Brethren, Penn Run.