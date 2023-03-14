Robert “Bud” Glenn Palmer, 84, of Blairsville, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
He was born July 30, 1938, in Indiana County, the son of John Palmer and Bessie (Ewing) Palmer.
He belonged to Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Blairsville. Bud was a retired coal miner, having worked for Consol Energy for 25 years. He loved sports and was a good baseball and softball player.
He is survived by two brothers, John Palmer, of Blairsville, and Casey Palmer, of Black Lick; sister Barbara Palmer, of Latrobe; several nieces and nephews; and special friends Thelma Cline and her daughter, Ashley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Larry and Harry Palmer and sisters Esther Rhoades, Ruth Ann Palmer and Shirley Little.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. Pastor Dawn Krishart will officiate.
Interment will be held in Mount Tabor Cemetery, Blairsville.
Blairsville Military Honor Guard and the U.S. Army will conduct graveside services Friday afternoon.