Robert “Butch” Eugene Conrad, 55, of Homer City, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of Robert C. and Della R. (Henry) Conrad, he was born Feb. 13, 1968, in Indiana.
For 41 years, Butch worked at Hildebrand’s Mowers and Saws. He loved hunting, tinkering, working on tractors and the old John Deere green. Butch was known as a loving and caring person. He especially loved being a grandpap to his two granddaughters.
He is survived by his son, Robert Conrad and fiancée Elizabeth; his longtime girlfriend, Janet DeLuca; two sisters, Rebecca Arcurio and Judy Yeckley; two granddaughters, Breanna Ober and Claira Conrad; two nieces and two great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana, where a funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, with Pastor Harvey officiating. Interment will be in Cherryhill Progressive Cemetery.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.
