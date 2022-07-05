Robert C. “Bob” Miller, 89, of Indiana, passed on to his Heavenly home on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
He was born March 30, 1933, to Earl G. and Mary E. (Swearingen) Miller. Bob spent his first 23 years on the family farm in Brush Valley Township and was the fourth generation to farm the land. As the only child in a farm family, he worked extremely hard from a young age. He used to amaze his children with stories of being placed on a draft horse to plow the fields at the age of 8.
Bob graduated from Brush Valley High School in 1950 and served as class president. One of his classmates would become his wife on Aug. 12, 1954, when he married Martha Goughnour.
Bob was a charter member of the Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Company, NARFE, APWU, and belonged to Indiana Franklin Masonic Lodge #313. Most important to him was his lifelong membership at Brush Valley United Methodist Church. Bob loved his church family and held many positions at the church through the years.
He also enjoyed bluegrass music, reading daily devotionals and watching “Jeopardy!”
Bob retired from the Homer City Post Office in 1988 after 30 years of service. Early in his career, he was a rural carrier; he had many scary experiences with snowdrifts on the Dilltown Ridge. After he retired, he enjoyed working for McGill Motors driving cars to the auto auction.
Bob and Martha enjoyed a long retirement prior to having health problems. They were able to spend time in Florida each winter and also travel to Europe, Alaska and Hawaii. A highlight was a family trip to Maine for their 50th anniversary.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Martha. Also left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Darlene R. Miller, of Indiana; his son, Duane R. Miller and wife Sandi, of Lancaster County; two grandchildren, Wesley Robert Miller and significant other Ann-Marie Phillips and Samantha Miller-Kulp and husband Andrew, all of Lancaster County; two sisters-in-law, Eva J. Gunter and Myrna Goughnour, both of Indiana; and special nieces and nephews, Marcia Safran, Candice Clark, Chris Clark and Caleb Clark, all of Charlestown, Ind.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and an infant granddaughter, Allison Sue Miller.
Friends and family will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Brush Valley United Methodist Church, Homer City, where services will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Cassel officiating. Private burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial donations be made in Bob’s honor to Brush Valley United Methodist Church, 200 Valley View Road, Homer City, PA 15748.
The family would like to thank the staff at Scenery Hill Manor for their kind care these past two months. They would also like to thank their devoted and compassionate home caregivers, Barb, Jan, Linda, Nancy and Samantha.
Services have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.