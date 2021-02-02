Robert C. “Cub” Boring, 75, of Cherry Tree, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at home with his loving family at his side.
Born July 29, 1945, in Spangler, he was the son of William and Odessa (King) Boring.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jordan Robert Clark; brothers, Larry and Melvin Boring; and sister, Wanda Jane Joye.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy M. (Stein) Boring; daughters, Beverly Jean (John Jr.) Wetzel, Commodore, and Robyn Sue (Donald) Clark, Westover; son, Charles William (Amy) Boring, Cherry Tree; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, with another expected soon. He was the brother of Bonnie Shultz, Nicktown; Carrie Jean Stossel, Clearfield; Barry Boring, Cherry Tree; Cindy Rummel, Cherry Tree; Dennis Boring, Cherry Tree; Samuel Boring, Nicktown; Darlene Yingling, Ohio; Brian Boring, Cherry Tree; and Jeff Boring, Northern Cambria. He is also survived by his life-long friend, David Anderson, of Cherry Tree, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a retired miner from Greenwich Collieries and attended Kinport Assembly of God Church. He was also a member of the Slovak Club, Northern Cambria, and former social member of the Barnesboro and Spangler American Legion and VFW. He had a passion for and great knowledge of “muscle cars.” He enjoyed playing cards and pool with his many friends. Above all was his family. Spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren was his priority.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Lighthouse Morningstar Ministries Church, where service will be held at 5 p.m. with Pastors Cindy Rummel and Jerrod Bowling officiating.
The Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home for expenses.