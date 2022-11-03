Robert Caylor, 79, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his residence.
He was the son of Bernard P. and Lillian Gertrude (Clark) Caylor and was born on Jan. 26, 1943, in Willet.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bob was a self-employed coal auger miner. Bob was happiest during the time spent with family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly called him Pap.
He is survived by his wife, Fran; his daughters Kimberly Coleman and husband Greg, of Homer City; Traci Kachur and husband Nick, of Pittsburgh; Dianne Leasure, of Denver, Pa.; and Michelle Caylor, of Drexel Hill; his daughter-in-law Angela Caylor, of Homer City; his step-daughter Patty and husband Mark Dressler, of Coral; his grandchildren Nathan Coleman and his wife Angela Compton-Coleman, of Homer City, Andrew and wife Alison Coleman, of Blairsville, Lindsey Caylor, of Blairsville, Bailey and Jordan Leasure, of Denver, Pa., Luke and Abigail Kachur, of Pittsburgh; his step-grandchildren Meghan and husband Daniel Gonzalez and Cody Dressler; and his great-grandchildren Phoebe Compton and Chloe and Carter Coleman, of Homer City, and Emma and Fiona Coleman, of Blairsville.
He is also survived by his two sisters, Judith Rasner, of California, and Jane Maul, of Anchorage, Alaska; and his brother-in-law Mike and wife Lynn Wascak; his sister-in-law Lucy and husband Dave Stanoszek; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Robert Caylor; his sister Joyce Norris; his brothers Wayne, James and William; an infant brother Bernard; and his son-in-law Chip Leasure.
Friends will be received Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
