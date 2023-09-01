Robert Craig Miller, 70, of Blacklick Township, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Beacon Ridge, Indiana.
The son of Robert C. and Geraldine (Buterbaugh) Miller Baker, he was born Aug. 14, 1953, in Akron, Ohio.
Robert graduated from Blairsville High School Class of 1971 and worked most of his life in the coal mines for Florence Mining, R.P. Coal and Consol Energy.
He was a member of BPOE No. 406, Blairsville, member of Acacia Lodge No. 355 F&AM and the steelworkers union.
He loved collecting guns and fishing in his boat.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Linda L. (Wilson) Miller, whom he married on June 28, 1974; a brother, Mark Miller (Mary Jo), of Blairsville; a nephew, Nicholas Miller (Cristina), of Collegeville, Pa.; and two great-nieces, Gianna and Kara.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Nathan Miller in 2009 and Patrick Miller in 2021; and his stepfather, Ken Baker.
As per Robert’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family is requesting donations to be made to the American Cancer Society in Robert’s honor.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.