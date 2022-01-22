Robert D. “Bob” Marshall, 91, of Blairsville (Derry Township), passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville.
The son of George Albert and Laura Mable (Patterson) Marshall, he was born May 6, 1930, in Dayton.
Bob was a member of the Hebron Lutheran Church, Blairsville, and Acacia Lodge #355 F&AM, Blairsville.
After graduating from Marion Center High School in 1948, he worked for a farm equipment dealer in Indiana.
On Jan. 9, 1951, he enlisted into the U.S. Air Force. Following his honorable discharge in 1954, he worked for Westinghouse Specialty Metals, Blairsville, for 34 years.
Surviving are two sons, Robert W. Marshall, of Blairsville, and Rodney D. Marshall (Nancy), of Blairsville; four grandchildren, Jessica D. Marshall, Lauren N. Domasky, Shelby Katich and Derek Marshall; four great-grandchildren, Everson, Lawson and Preston Fisher and Freya Domasky; brother, James Marshall, of Camp Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 68 years, Dorothy (Rushton) Marshall, on Feb. 24, 2020; and a sister, Lois Hetager.
As per Bob’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service for Dorothy and Bob will be held at a later date.
