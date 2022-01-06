Robert D. Henry Sr., 81, of Indiana, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born on May 20, 1940, in Indiana, a son of Howard and Edith (Kanaar) Henry.
After graduating from Indiana High School and completing his Boilermakers certification, Robert moved his young family to Cleveland, Ohio, in 1964. He retired from Deaconess Hospital in Cleveland, where he worked as a maintenance technician for more than 30 years. He also worked as a security guard during the 1970s.
He was a member of the NRA, an avid hunter and a gun enthusiast.
Robert also enjoyed traveling to gun shows, never meeting a stranger along the way and most of all, spending time with his family.
Robert leaves behind his children, Barbara (Ronald) Hileman, of Niles, Ohio; Robert Henry Jr., of Niles, Ohio; Gerald (Kimberley) Henry, of Cleveland, Ohio; and Richard (James Jarrell) Henry, of Cleveland, Ohio; son-in-law, Michael Tupper, of Evart, Mich.; brothers, Howard Thomas (Joan) Henry, of Indiana; Donald (Judy) Henry, of Indiana; and Harold E. (fiancée Behue) Henry, of Erie; sister, Anna Mae McCroskey, of Indiana; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by daughter, Crystal Tupper; grandsons, Christopher Davis and David Henry; brother, Herbert Paul Henry; brother-in-law, Robert McCroskey; and Judy (Clever) Henry and Mary (Kline) Henry.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday in the Bowser Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road S., Indiana, where a service will immediately follow with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert’s name to the NRA at https://donate.nra.org/Donate.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bowserminich.com.