Robert “Bob” D. Marasco, 74, of Shelocta, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home.
A son of the late Robert F. and Betty Marasco, he was born Sept. 15, 1945, in Indiana.
Bob worked for Florence Mining Co. for over 10 years before becoming a fuel tanker driver for Lockard Company.
Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, mowing the lawn, but above all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sonza (Niehenke) Marasco; two children, Toby Marasco and fiance Cristina, of Valier; and Lacy Gohn and husband Brian, of Shelocta; four grandchildren, Anastacia, Isbella, Addison and Justin; six siblings, Daniel Marasco and wife Kris, of Falconer, N.Y.; Randy Rosenberger and wife Gini, of Indiana; Joseph Marasco and wife Heather, of Cranberry; Anna Yeomans, of Indiana; Elsie Sibble, of Cleveland; and Robin Shaffer and husband James, of Shelocta; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two siblings, Lenore Tully and Nicky Sallese; and a brother-in-law, James Yeomans.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana. A prayer service will follow with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Due to re-implemented government regulations, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight delay upon your arrival. Masks or face coverings and social distancing will be required upon entry into the funeral home as per the CDC guidelines.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, or send condolences visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.