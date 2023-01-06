Robert Daniel Ferra, 90, of Creekside, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, while a patient at Allegheny General Hospital.
The son of Rosar and Ida (Shields) Ferra, he was born March 16, 1932, in Punxsutawney.
Bob was a 1950 graduate of Indiana High School. After high school, he was drafted and served five years in the U.S. Army as a sergeant in the Korean war.
Upon completion of his military duty, Bob was employed by FMC for 41 years. After his retirement, he and his family opened Vocelli Pizza.
Bob had been a member of VFW Post 1989, Indiana American Legion Post 141 and Indiana-Franklin Masonic Lodge 313. His interests included coin collecting, following Pittsburgh sports teams, hunting and fishing, watching Westerns on TV and telling stories. Those who knew Bob will remember him as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Joan (Galentine) Ferra; children Robin Ann (Ahmet) Arslanpay, of Pittsburgh; Robert Daniel Ferra II (fiancé, Cindy Adams), of Creekside; Evelyn Carnahan, of Indiana; and Alan Vincent (Selma) Ferra, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren Andrew Arslanpay, Christie Edwards, Jared (Amanda) Ferra, Jeremy Carnahan (fiancé, Laura Thomas), Alicia (Christopher) Johnston and Vincent Ferra; great-grandchildren Sophia and Hunter Ferra, Colin, Chloe, Jaxen Carnahan, and Walker, Gauge and Mia Johnston; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Bob in death were his parents, Ida and Rosar Ferra; grandchild Joshua Ferra; and great-grandchild Wesley Ferra; a brother, Rosar Ferra Jr.; and sisters Ruth Miller, Evelyn Rocky and Mary Morganti.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Matthew Lantz officiating.
Interment will then follow in Greenwood Cemetery.