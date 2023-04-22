Robert Dwight Himes, 89, of Rochester Mills, passed away April 20, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 11, 1933, the youngest of nine children of Eincle and Arminta Himes.
After graduating in 1951 from Marion Center High School, he owned and operated the family dairy farm for 25 years in Rochester Mills. He received the Keystone and American Farmer’s Degree. He loved the outdoors, planting, harvesting and maintaining the fields. Bob was an avid deer hunter and looked forward to hunting season each year when his many friends and family would come to hunt on the Himes Farm.
For a number of years, he was an active member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Punxsutawney. During that time, he served on the board of trustees. He also loved serving in the church kitchen helping prepare the many special dinners for different occasions throughout the year. On Sundays between the services, you would find Bob in the social room serving coffee. He later became a regular attender to the First Church of God in Punxsutawney.
The past year, Bob’s eyesight had deteriorated significantly but he fulfilled his time by doing yard work, listening to the daily news on Family Life Network and Fox News. He followed sports, especially the Steelers, Pitt, and Penn State football games and Indiana High School baseball.
Bob enjoyed traveling and vacationing with wife, Grace, their children and grandchildren. His favorite times would have to be the many holidays that were so special when all the family would be together filling the home with good food, laughter and love. Bob will be remembered as a gentle man who was loyal to his family and friends. He will be missed by all who grew to love his humor, knowledgeable advice and friendly conversation.
He is survived by his loving wife, Grace (Nichol). of 68 years, whom he married Sept. 25, 1954; a daughter, Patti, and husband, Dave Grant, of Indiana; three sons: Douglas and wife Bonnie, of Rochester Mills, Gregory, of Rochester Mills, and Mark (wife Cathy, deceased), of Rochester Mills; and daughter Christie (husband Todd, deceased) of Indiana.
Bob is also survived by 10 wonderful grandchildren: Nathan Miller and wife Kristin of Punxsutawney, Jessica Warshel and husband Scott, of Johnstown, Derek Miller and fiancée Kira, of Punxsutawney, Joel Himes and wife Micha, of Treasure Lake, Travis Himes and wife Erin, of Rochester Mills, Ashlynn Starr and husband Andy, of Dayton, Mark Himes, of Rochester Mills, and Grace, Mackenzie and Andrew McGee of Indiana; nine precious great-grandchildren: Natalie and Vincent Miller, Thomas and Aubrey Starr, Jaxyn and Rylan Warshel, Parker and Ethan Himes, and Ruby Himes; and a brother, Andrew Himes, of State College.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents; two sisters: Ida Beatty and Ruth Troupe; and five brothers: Earl, Roy, Merle, Melvin and Ellis Himes.
Friends will be received from 2 — 4 and 6 — 8 on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Deeley Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at the First Church of God in Punxsutawney on Monday, April 24, at 5 PM with Pastor Rob VanFossen officiating. Following the memorial service, Bob’s family and friends are invited to remain at the church for a dinner honoring Bob’s life.
Internment will take place Tuesday morning at Pine Grove Cemetery in Rochester Mills.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that anyone wishing to honor Bob’s memory, may do so by sending a memorial to the First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeley funeralhome.com.