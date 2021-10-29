Robert E. Daube Jr., 62, of Commodore, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at his home.
He was the son of Robert and Mary (McGowan) Daube Sr., born Aug. 11, 1959, in Philadelphia.
Bob was an avid CB’er and scanner and ham radio enthusiast.
He liked watching old cop shows. Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Gertrude M. (White) Daube; six children, David Daube, Rebecca Daube, Bryan Daube, Robert Daube and wife Brittany, James Daube and Jonas Daube; and two grandchildren, Gauge and Revy Daube.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Finn Daube.
All services will be private. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Daube Family.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabe rooffh.com.