Robert E. Fetterman

Robert Earl Fetterman, 86, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Communities at Indian Haven.
A son of Alfred N. and Mary E. (Robertson) Fetterman, he was born July 29, 1935, in Indiana.
Mr. Fetterman was a graduate of Indiana Area High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After 40 years, he retired from McCreary Tire and Rubber. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, bowling and woodworking.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey L. Fetterman and wife Alta, of Erie; Bernard E. Fetterman and wife Sheri, of Indiana; Larry D. Fetterman, of Limestone, Tenn.; grandchildren, Cristy Murphy, Josh Burgess and three granddaughters that he just adored, Katie Schiefer and her husband, Ben; Nicole Fetterman and Cathryn Fetterman; and a great-grandson, Dylan Mack.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Jean (Oakes) Fetterman.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, with Pastor Kathy Mihoerck officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
