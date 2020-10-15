Robert E. Frick

Robert Emerson Frick was born in Indiana County on April 19, 1940. He lived for 80 years before passing away peacefully at home in Lebanon, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct.10, 2020.
Robert was the only son to Emerson and Evelyn Peace Frick. He grew up in Pennsylvania where he began his career in music as a self-taught guitar player calling himself “Bob Scott Frick.” This young teen played his Gretsch guitar with a talent to rival the great Chet Atkins. His music career spanned over six decades where he played country, rock and roll, gospel and even polka music. Having traveled over most of the United States, as well as Canada and Haiti, Bob performed upwards of 300 concerts annually, recorded more than 70 personal projects and was guest performer on The Grand Ole Opry Gospel Hour with Jimmy Snow and the Jerry Lewis Telethon.
He loved opportunities when his wife and two sons accompanied him around the U.S.A., sharing in the music ministry of “Mr. Gospel Guitar.” This successful career and love of music led him to start R.E.F. Records recording company, Frick Music Publishing Co. and Sugarbakers Music Publishing Co.
Bob was not only musically talented, but he had a quick wit and loved to make others laugh with one of his corny jokes. There wasn’t a waitress working that didn’t get served his silly humor. Anyone that has ever met him can attest to being on the receiving end of a good “dad joke.”
Bob was a lighthearted man, but became serious when he was talking about the awesome love of God. This passion led him to the mission field where he became an ordained minister, serving as a music evangelist in an array of denominations. He worked a great deal in the Native American Indian Mission Fields in the western United States and also served as chaplain for the Salvation Army in Nashville, Tenn.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ruth Cornman Frick; two sons, Shawn (Tammy) Frick, of Lebanon, Tenn., and Scott (Gayle) Frick, of West Monroe, La.; grandchildren Cynthia (John Ryan) Manning, Victoria (Jesse) Claxton and Christian Frick, all of Lebanon, Tenn., and Peyton Frick and Nathan Frick, both of West Monroe, La.; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and several brothers/sisters-in-law.
Visitation was held in Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church with a funeral service today at 11 a.m.
Services were officiated by Brother Kevin Medlin. Interment followed in the Cedar Grove Cemetery of Lebanon, Tenn. Active pallbearers included: Peyton Frick, Nathan Frick, John Ryan Manning, Jesse Claxton, Steve Hesson and Michael McLendon. Honorary pallbearer was Christian Frick.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mr. Frick’s memory to Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Madison Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.