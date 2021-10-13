Robert Eugene Padasak, 65, of Indiana, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
He was born May 1, 1956, in Ridgway. Bob was a son of Elmer Eugene Padasak and Mary Louise (Bell) Padasak.
He was raised in Wilcox. Bob was the husband of Lynn (Lockard) Padasak, of Indiana, and they were married for 35 cherished years.
Bob was a graduate of Johnsonburg Area High School in 1974.
He graduated in 1978 from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), where he received his bachelor’s degree in biology with a psychology minor.
He obtained his funeral director’s license from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science (PIMS) in 1984. He lastly completed his master’s degree in human resources management at IUP.
Bob was a family man and he enjoyed nothing more than being with his loved ones, especially his grandkids.
He loved to be outdoors, whether he was taking his dogs for a walk, smoking cigars or hunting.
Bob also enjoyed his hobby of beekeeping in his backyard and had a passion for all kinds of plants and had a natural green thumb.
He loved football and was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State fan.
Bob was the Indiana County chief deputy coroner, working alongside his respected friends and colleagues from many local agencies.
For more than 30 years, he was a licensed funeral director, with work experience at Robinson-Lytle Funeral Home and most recently Rairigh-Bence Funeral Homes. Prior to this, he had worked for many years at Citizens’ Ambulance Service as a paramedic crew chief, an IRP, manager and as the director of human resources.
Bob was always ready, willing and able to serve those in need.
He also worked for Polyvision, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church and Oakland Cemetery.
Bob was an active member in the community and was well liked and respected by everyone he came across. He was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Elks.
Bob will be sorely missed by his wife, Lynn, and his children, Garrett Padasak, Chloe Padasak, Preston Padasak (Marissa) and Harrison Padasak (fiancé Carly), all of Indiana. He will also be remembered and missed by his grandchildren, Presley and Paxton Padasak; his siblings, Steven Padasak (Shirley), of Glens Falls, N.Y.; Lois Melleon (Jim), of Queensbury, N.Y.; and Wesley Padasak (Gina), of New York City.
He is also survived by his father-in-law, Larry Lockard, of Indiana; brother-in-law, Doug Lockard (Lorree), of Indiana; and his sisters-in-law, Cindy Novitski, of Pittsburgh, and Jean Schreiber (Doug), of Fischer, Texas; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
In addition to his parents, Elmer and Mary Padasak, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Mary Lockard.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at St. Bernard Church. A rosary service will be conducted by the Knights of Columbus starting at noon, with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following, with Father Richard Owens as celebrant.
The Padasak family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Saint Vincent de Paul, or a local charity of your choosing.
