Robert E. Schneider

Robert Edward Schneider, 82, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Feb. 9, 1939, in Sewickley, he was the son of Nicholas A. Schneider and Wanda (Baginski) Davis. He was the husband of Vera (Simone) Schneider, of Indiana. They were married for more than 62 loving years.
Robert served for two years in the United States Army and was a military police officer. After the service, he went on to work as a salesman at various men’s clothing stores for a number of years. He was also a partner in Four Seasons Men’s Shop and mall manager of Regency Mall. Robert was also a co-owner of Regency News with his wife, Vera.
He enjoyed golfing with friends at the VFW, belonged to a men’s bowling league at Mohawk Lanes and especially loved spending time with his five grandchildren.
Robert was a member of St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana, and the Indiana VFW, Post 1989.
In addition to his wife, Vera, Robert will be remembered by his daughters, Diane Cawley (Jim), of Indiana, and Kimberly Simpson (John), of Irwin. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Chelsea Cawley, Johnstown; Kaitlin Cawley, Ebensburg; Kevin Cawley, Johnstown; Sarah Simpson, Irwin; and Megan Simpson, Irwin; and his siblings, Ronald Schneider (Linda) and Patsy Trice.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Clara Schneider; and brother, Lawrence Schneider.
A private viewing for the family and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Father Richard Owens at St. Thomas More University Parish.
The Schneider family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association at lung.org or P.O. Box 11039 Lewiston, ME 04243-9409.
