Robert E. “Snuff” Buterbaugh, 91, of Clymer, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at his home.
The son of Robert D. Buterbaugh and Hazel (Leamer) Buterbaugh Stiffler, he was born Jan. 3, 1931, in Green Township, Indiana County.
Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and earned a Korean Service medal with two bronze stars.
He wed Lona Mae (Elliott) Buterbaugh on March 18, 1955, and they shared almost 44 years of marriage when she passed away.
Recently, on Dec. 26, 2021, his second wife, Jane (Elliott) Gibson Buterbaugh, passed away after over 22 years of marriage together.
A retired building and house construction worker, Robert had even built his own home.
Some of his favorite hobbies were woodworking, vegetable gardening and hunting.
Surviving are his daughter, Susan M. Buterbaugh; his son, Thomas R. Buterbaugh and wife, Sandra; his three stepsons, John D. Gibson, William B. Gibson and wife, Holly, and Joseph S. Gibson and wife, Stephanie; his two stepgrandchildren, Rebekah Gray and husband, Matthew, and Katie Henry and husband, Logan; and his two sisters, Marie E. Crump and Sandra A. Bartle.
In addition to his wives, Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Ord Stiffler; his stepmother, Matilda (Weakland) Buterbaugh; and his brother, William H. Buterbaugh.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where his 1 p.m. funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Robert Sunseri. Interment will be at McDowell Cemetery, Green Township, Indiana County.
His family extends a heartfelt thank you to Robert’s special friends, Jim Morris, Lynn Anderson and Rodney Jarvie, who enabled him to stay home for his last days.
Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign the online guestbook and share a condolence message