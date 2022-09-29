Robert E. Solinger, 85, of Elderton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Robert was born May 13, 1937, in Indiana, to Donald Lynn and Martha Leila (Linsenbigler) Solinger.
A lifelong resident of Elderton, Bob graduated from Elderton High School and was a member of Elderton Presbyterian Church. He then joined the Navy, serving as a torpedoman’s mate on the submarine U.S.S. Clamagore. After working for his father in Solinger’s Market, Bob was employed by Peoples Gas for 24 years until his retirement.
He served on the Elderton State Bank Board of Directors for many years and was a member of the Elderton Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, bowling and was a World War II history enthusiast.
Bob loved to spend time with his family and friends at Odina Lodge in Elk County.
A beloved uncle, his memory will be cherished by his nieces and nephews, Barbara Morgan, Donald Morgan, Nancy Beil, Ruth Frech and husband, Jay, and William C. Solinger and wife, Nancy; and his great-nieces and great-nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his brother William Lynn Solinger; and a sister, Anna Mary Morgan.
Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Kathy Nice officiating, where military honors will be presented by American Legion Honor Guard Post 454 and VFW Post 7132. Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to Elderton Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 367, Elderton, PA 15736.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Robert’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.