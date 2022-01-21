Robert E. Thomas

Robert Earl Thomas, 79, of Derry, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his home.
He was born Nov. 2, 1942, in Wilkinsburg.
Robert had attended Grace Bible Church. He retired from the United Mine Workers of America. He had served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and was vice president of the Burrell Township Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed motorcycles, shooting and hunting.
He is survived by his mother, Helen Peterson McClarren, Torrance; daughter, Theresa Simms, Blairsville; daughter, Vicki Shellgren and husband Luke, Confluence; daughter, Kathleen Thomas, Latrobe; son, Michael Thomas and wife Jacqueline, Latrobe; 25 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Jones, Torrance; brother, Richard Thomas, Derry; sister-in-law, Sandy Thomas, Pittsburgh; brother-in-law, Norm Simko, Torrance; and also several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Quinten Thomas; brother, Kenneth Thomas; sister, Debbie Simko; sister-in-law, Jane Thomas; and grandson, Jackson Thomas.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Monday from 3 to 6 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jay Losier and Pastor Shawn Updegraff co-officiating. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Grace Bible Academy, 128 Bradenville School Road, Bradenville, PA 15620.