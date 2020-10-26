Robert Earl Marshall, 83, of Marion Center, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
He was born on July 30, 1937, in Smicksburg to Wade “Pickle” Marshall and Kathleen (Hoover) Marshall.
After graduating from Marion Center High School, Robert joined the U.S. Army where he was in active duty and then spent an additional six years in the Army Reserves. He was employed by the A&P Tea Company for 25 years and Douds of Plumville for 15 years. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Marion and Keystone Sportsmen Club.
Robert enjoyed square dancing, playing cards with friends and playing dart ball at the Methodist Church in Marion Center. He also enjoyed farming in his younger years, gardening and planting flowers, hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Robert was a dedicated and loyal husband, father and grandfather. He was kind-hearted, loving and patient, and will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Surviving is his loving wife of 60 years, E. Joan Marshall; two children: Larry Williams, and Patricia Gatskie and husband, Robert; four grandchildren, Kimberly (Tom) Kanouff, Nathan (Tricia) Gatskie, Beth (Benjamin) Plyler, and Joelene (Tommy) Loughry; eight great-grandchildren, Heather (Ryan) Kurtz, Mackenzie Kanouff, Audrey Plyler, Mikayla and Blake Gatskie, and Madelyn, Raegan, and Brett Loughry; and two great-great-grandchildren, Ellie and Porter Kurtz.
Robert is also survived by his brother, Tom Marshall, and wife, Carol, and sister Nancy Stiles and husband Lee.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Chris Enoch officiating.
As per CDC recommendations, masks and social distancing will be required. Interment in the Smicksburg Cemetery will follow.