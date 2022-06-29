Robert Eugene Austin, 85, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, while at St. Andrew’s Village.
The son of Warren H. and Elsie Myrtle (Fink) Austin, he was born May 27, 1937, in Latrobe.
Robert grew up a farm boy and his love for nature and animals continued throughout his life. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958. Robert enjoyed caring for all pets but especially enjoyed his time with his cat, Maynard.
Robert enjoyed good conversations, tinkering with lawn mowers, watching old movies, baking his favorite Irish soda bread, and cooking and caring for his wife.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, uncle, great-uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving is his wife Jean (Woods) Austin, whom he wed July 22, 1967; children Floyd T. “Jr.” Fleeger, Lori (Al) Austin-Fisher and Cheryl (Bill Allison) Austin; sister Esther (Harry) Dunmire; grandchildren Sheri, Tim, Rick, Tony and Mike Woods, AJ (Andrea) Fisher, Tonyalea (Nick) Fisher, Zack (Marie) Fisher, Mark (Katie) Backus, Charlene (Brent) Blose and Elizabeth Flanders; and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brother Charles “Sonny” Austin; sister Marie Austin; stepson Floyd “Punk” Woods; grandson Tony Woods; and a great-granddaughter, Casey Greenwald.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.