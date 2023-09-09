Robert Eugene Walls, 85, of Forest, Ohio, passed away at 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born in Houtzdale, Pa., to Harold and Amelia (Badman) Walls. On May 24, 1977, he married Sue Ann Pfeiffer; she preceded him in death on July 24, 2019.
Robert is survived by his son, Robert H. (Cathy) Walls, of Carrollton, Texas; stepsons Monty Vermillion and Chad Vermillion, both of Forest; stepbrothers James Ward and Larry Ward; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his stepson, James Vermillion.
Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force as an airplane mechanic. He was also previously employed at The Kenton Times.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in the Committal Building at Grove Cemetery, Kenton, Ohio, with military honors by the Amvets Post 1994 Honor Guard.
Arrangements entrusted to Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
