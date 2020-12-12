Robert Eugene Wyne

Bob Wyne opened his blue eyes on Aug. 9, 1929, in Greene County. On Dec. 1, 2020, Bob closed those wonderful blue eyes and is now in the tender care of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Bob was a man of deep faith. He was a loyal attending member of Grace United Methodist Church in Indiana, where he previously served as treasurer and as a member of the building committee. He offered daily prayers of thanks and asked the Lord for good health and well-being for himself, his wife June, whoever was present and their families and relatives.
Bob was married for 70 of his 91 years. He was married 31 years to his first wife, Jean Spence, deceased 1979. He and June Cotterell Wyne were to celebrate their 39th year of marriage on Dec. 12, 2020.
His story is amazing and so are his personal qualities that made him special. He was a devoted husband, making a daily commitment to encourage, support and openly display his love and appreciation for June. Dad drove right up to the time of his passing. He was thrilled to be able to get June to her appointments and to the YMCA for water aerobics and Silver Sneakers. He would jokingly refer to it as “Driving Miss Daisy.” He had a great sense of humor and a wonderful laugh.
Dad’s early years were full of hard work, including working with his father in the coal mines. He went to work for Bethlehem Steel, starting in the yard tracking inventory and eventually became certified to grade steel. The commute was difficult for a young man with a growing family; Dad landed a position back in Indiana, turning truck tires for McCreary Tire and Rubber Company. Building truck tires is heavy work and Dad suffered an injury while at work; his early prognosis was not good. He was not expected to be able to lift more than a few pounds and was expected to have difficulty walking in the future, but after spending nearly a year in a body cast, he made a miraculous recovery.
During his time at McCreary Tire, Bob’s work ethic and attitude were noticed by owner Ralph McCreary. Ralph helped him get into Indiana University of Pennsylvania and helped our family while he paid for schooling as Bob was convalescing. Among favorite family photos is a picture of Dad in his IUP graduation gown standing beside his oldest son, Bobby, wearing his Indiana High School gown. The year was 1966.
Bob’s time at IUP earned him a bachelor’s degree in geology with a minor in earth science. By making maps for the Cartography Department at IUP, he earned money to help make ends meet for a family of six.
Bob signed his first teaching contract in 1967 for $3,600 per year at Indiana Jr. High. His cross-section drawings of the Earth were amazing, and he truly had an artistic flair for a science teacher.
He later earned his master’s degree from IUP. His thesis involved the study of demographics and mapping the attendees of Seven Springs Ski Resort. One could say, he earned a master’s degree while hanging out at a ski resort. Dad knew how to enjoy life!
I recall one summer day in 1973 going to Johnstown to Zepka Harley-Davidson. Dad looked incredible as he rode home on his “full dresser” 1966 Electro-Glide! Dad was larger than life to his then-12-year-old son and I will never forget that ride.
As with many educators, he would often get a job in the summer. None of those jobs had a greater impact on the future than selling recreational vehicles for Max McCall on Wayne Avenue. He ended up with his first, very modest motor home, was bitten by the RV bug and enjoyed years of camping and the outdoors. Bob and June took two sabbaticals and traveled most of the United States and nearly every national park. Some were enjoyed in 1984 and the rest in 1991 and 1992.
Bob and June both retired from teaching in 1993. Their love of travel continued with regular stays at Boyd’s Campground in Key West, Fla., which became their go-to winter plan. It is in Key West that Dad honed mad skills at Cornhole, also known as bean bag. He became the legend known as “Baggo Bob.” The standard trophy each week was a Boyd’s Campground coffee cup, and let’s just say Dad sure does have a lot of coffee cups.
Dad was thrilled to visit China with daughter Sharon in 2007, and he and June were just as excited to see the Mediterranean with Sharon in 2008. In 2009 Dad hosted a large number of family to join him on a Hawaiian cruise to celebrate his 80th birthday.
Bob had a natural ability to catch on to new things. He was a good sailor and taught many in the family the ropes of the sport. He and June enjoyed being active in the Naughty Pines Square Dancing Club and The Traveling Evergreens Camping Club. Many of the club campouts were held at the Creekside Farm and Campground, where Bob put in thousands of hours’ worth of work and was a true steward of the land. He loved sharing the farm with family and friends, knowing that they would enjoy the beauty of it as well. Dad is what can only be referred to as a “grass cutting enthusiast.” The man loved to mow, later sipping his favorite iced green tea and admiring the landscape.
Bob was around 70 when he decided to take flying lessons and get a pilot’s license. He later built a Fisher Classic Bi-Wing Taildragger together with his friend and former Pastor Jerry Schmidt.
Dad was an extraordinary vibrato-style whistler, and I mean really good at it. He had a really deep repertoire and his ability was truly amazing.
Bob and June hosted several IUP students to live in their home over the years. Some of those IUP graduates continue to stay in touch, such as Lori Lynn Nichols and Chad Young.
Dad loved sitting around a warm fire while sharing stories and fellowship and he was a wonderful storyteller. He had many magnificent qualities and some of the most prominent were courage, character and determination. He was inventive and resourceful in the way he solved problems and was fully committed in a task or process. He was devoted, authentic and was an encourager to those around him. He was mindful and lived with intent and referred to his life as a practice.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie Mae Radcliffe and Adam Givens Wyne; four brothers, Everett Wyne (and Marie), Guy Wyne (and Naina), William Wyne and Charles Wyne (and Evelyn); four sisters, Edith Cherney (and Albert), Golda Kistner (and George), Rhumedia “Boots” Porter (and Cliff) and Marie Leczner (and Stanley); his first wife, Jean Spence Wyne; two sons, Robert Boyd Wyne and William Ashley Wyne; a grandson, Timothy Wyne; and a granddaughter, Anya Wyne.
He is survived by his wife, June Cotterell (Merryman) Wyne; his daughter, Sharon Marie Wyne Satterfield (and Pete Maggio); his son, Donald Gregory Wyne (and Laura Pritchard); his stepson, John Edward Merryman Jr. (and Susan Seger); his stepdaughter, Grace Merryman Niederriter (and Steve); 10 grandchildren, Alicia Jean Joyce, Jessica Marie Joyce, Sarah Marie Wyne, Gregory Austin Wyne, RaeAnne Elizabeth Merryman, Jeremiah David Merryman, Rachel Lynn Merryman, Susan Victoria Merryman, Logan Aleksander Niederriter and Gannon Eugene Niederriter; seven great-children Zeke, Clayton, Chance, Patience, Blake, Gage and Grayson; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID concerns the family will announce a celebration of Bob’s life at a later date.