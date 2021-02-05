Robert F. “Brewster” Brewer, 47, of Cherry Tree, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at home.
Born June 29, 1973, in Spangler, he was the son of Charles and Elaine (Spitler) Brewer.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, of Cherry Tree; brother, Donald (Nicole) Brewer, Winchester, Va.; sisters, Kelley (Darin) Sable, Ebensburg, Shawn Brewer and Amanda Brewer, both of Harrisburg; and nephews and nieces, Austin and Caleb Brewer and Brandon and Courtney Sable.
Robert was employed as a mechanic for Lin’s Sunoco, Northern Cambria.
Honoring Robert’s wishes, there will be no viewing or visitation. A service for the Brewer family will be planned in the future. Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, in charge of arrangements.