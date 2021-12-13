Robert G. “Bob” Miller, 59, of Strongstown, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at home.
He was born Nov. 24, 1962, in Spangler, a son of William and Evelyn (Detwiler) Miller, who preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by sister Mary Hanson and brother-in-law Dennis Zanin.
Bob is survived by siblings William (Wanda) Miller, Anna Ebehart, Lorry (Bruce) Haflich, Tom (Judy) Miller, Cathy Zanin, Dan (Camilla) Miller and Jim Miller, as well as brother-in-law Clint Hanson and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a member of The Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood, St. Patrick’s Church, Cameron’s Bottom, and Heilwood Sportsman’s Club.
Private interment will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Cameron’s Bottom, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.