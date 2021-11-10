Robert G. Dalecki Jr.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, Robert George Dalecki Jr., aka Captain Bob, a faithful man of God, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved family.
He was born on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 11, 1952, to Robert George Dalecki Sr. and E. Catherine Dalecki.
After moving with his family from Trenton, N.J., to Lorraine, Ohio, Bob discovered his love of sailing while living along the shore of Lake Erie. His family moved to the Pittsburgh area, where Bob graduated from Upper St. Clair High School. A graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Bob there met and married his wife of 46 years, Patricia (Trish) McLaughlin, before spending his lifetime in Indiana.
Captain Bob’s love of sailing drew him to the Chesapeake Bay, first with his parents and wife. He then continued to share this passion for decades, returning for annual sailing trips with his children, friends and family.
His career took a varied path from R&P Coal, through BioControl, Earth Sciences, to Aramark, for whom Bob worked as an IT manager for nearly 20 years. He was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux parish, where he was currently serving as the grand knight for Council #1481 of the Knights of Columbus and was a member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians. He will best be remembered as a loving husband, father and pop-pop.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Trish; son, James Dalecki and spouse Shelly and grandson, Benjamin, of Penn Run; son, Stephen Dalecki and girlfriend Kara Hunt and her daughter, Claire, of Hollidaysburg; and daughter, Rachael Bilan and spouse, Anthony, granddaughter Lydia and grandson David, of Pittsburgh. He will be deeply missed by his numerous brothers and sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews, colleagues and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Indiana, with a Celebration of Life open house to be held that evening at a separate location.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Life Choices, 15a Franklin Village Mall, Kittanning, PA 16201.