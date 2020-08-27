Robert G. Walker

Robert G. “Bob” Walker, 66, of Sykesville, joined the Lord on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Robert was born April 15, 1954, in Punxsutawney, to Glenn and the late Virginia (Ginny) Walker.
He attended and graduated from Hot Springs High School in South Dakota. Bob loved to travel, whether it was a trip on his motorcycle, or trucking across the country gathering equipment. He enjoyed his life to the fullest, and family was of utmost importance to him. Honored and happy to have shared his life with him are family and friends, far too numerous to mention. He had a way of touching every single person he came in contact with.
He is survived by his fiancee, Alma Nava, and her children, Chris and Allison; daughter, Heidi Lerch and husband Jamie, of Sykesville; son Aaron Walker and wife Lacey, of Indiana; son Daniel Walker and fianc￩ Taylor, of Dubois; son Tim Jacobs and wife Kristen, of Brookville; grandchildren Kara (Steven) Whelpley and their daughter, Sylvia; Alex, Parker and Payton Wheaton; Tamela (Ethan) Grasso; Joseph (Alissa) Lerch; Hayden Witherite, Cole and Garrett Walker; Chris, Hailey and Jaxon Jacobs; and two more grandchildren on the way; three brothers; Ron (Marge) Walker, of Gillette, Wyo.; Calvin (Kathy) Walker, of Erie; and Richard Walker, of Sykesville; one sister, Joleen Walker, of Sykesville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, Bob was preceded in death by wife Carol (Pack) Walker; wife Patricia (Ketchum) Walker; brother John Walker, as well as his grandparents, Fred and Mary Walker and Calvin and Della Bishop.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Soldier Community Church, 846 Reynoldsville Sykesville Road, Reynoldsville. A funeral service will take place on Monday, also at Soldier Community Church, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Kevin Brooks. Interment will take place at Sykesville Memorial Cemetery, Sykesville.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.
