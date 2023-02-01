Robert Goodwin Traugh Jr., 96, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at his home.
The son of the late Robert G. and Luella (Werts) Traugh, Sr., he was born July 26, 1926, in Berwick.
As a child, his family moved numerous times. He graduated from Indiana Area School District in 1944. Robert entered the U.S. Army and proudly served his country during World War II. He was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, from 1944 to 1946 with the 3rd Army and then Division Headquarters. Upon returning from the war, he enrolled in Indiana State Teachers College (now Indiana University of Pennsylvania). He graduated in 1950 with a degree in biology and received his master’s degree in biology at Penn State. He taught biology at Indiana Area School District for 35 years. Following his retirement from teaching, he went into the lawn service business with Doyle Rowley for nine years. Robert enjoyed playing golf, reading and playing cards. He spent 17 years enjoying winters in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Rougeux and her husband Joseph; grandchildren Rene Baker and her husband Ryan, Elaine Young and her husband Cody, and Brian Rougeux; and great-grandchildren Scarlett, Malia, Bryson and Ava.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Ann Wetherhold, in 2021; a sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Paul Botsford; a sister-in-law, Nancy McDowell; and a brother-in-law, Donald Wetherhold.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation. A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to the YMCA of Indiana County, 60 N. Ben Franklin Road, Indiana, PA 15701; or Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701.
