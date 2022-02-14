Robert H. 'Bob' Cashdollar

Robert Henry “Bob” Cashdollar, 83, formerly of South Bend Township, Shelocta, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Beacon Ridge in Indiana, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.
He was born Oct. 22, 1938, in Mamont, Westmoreland County, to Raymond A. Cashdollar and Dorothy May (McCully) Cashdollar-Crooks.
Bob was a 1956 graduate of Elderton High School and was a president of the Elderton Chapter Future Farmers of America Club (FFA).
His occupation and passion in life was farming. He was owner and operator of Cashdollar Farms for more than 50 years along with his wife, Linda.
He retired in 2012 and turned the farm over to his son, but he continued to enjoy being outside and being a part of the farm work.
Bob will always be remembered as a kind-hearted person who enjoyed telling stories.
Bob married Linda (Watters) Cashdollar on Aug. 27, 1960.
They were married for 51 years before her passing on Jan. 20, 2012.
In Bob’s younger years he was employed by Smith Bus Company.
He drove for nine years and was one of the company’s original drivers. He was a faithful member of Mt. Union Lutheran Church and served over the years on church council.
He was also an active member of the Pennsylvania Farmers Association (PFA) and the Armstrong County Farmers Association.
His memory will be cherished by his son, Robert T. Cashdollar and wife Karen, of Shelocta; two daughters, Mandy Loughner and husband Jack, of Shelocta, and Edith Stephenson and husband Gregory, of Smicksburg; five grandchildren, Seth Loughner and wife Brandi, of Blairsville; Michelle Loughner, of Shelocta; Brett Cashdollar and wife Tiffany, of Kittanning; Paige Love and husband Joshua, of Shelocta; and Lane Stephenson, of Smicksburg; two great-grandchildren, Henry T. Cashdollar, of Kittanning, and Alaric D.B. Love, of Shelocta; and his two sisters, Florence McClanahan, of Girard, and June Walker, of Shelocta.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond T. Cashdollar.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home who took wonderful care of Bob over the past two years and treated him like family.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Clark Chapel Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Union Lutheran Church, 1051 Girty Road, Shelocta, with the Rev. Joyce Dix-Wiers, STS, officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Union Lutheran Cemetery, Shelocta.
Contributions can be made in Robert’s memory to Mt. Union Lutheran Church, 1051 Girty Road, Shelocta, PA 15774.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
For those unable to attend services, for anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Bob’s family, please visit www.bauerfu neral.com.