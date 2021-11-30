Robert Henry, 93, of Indiana, passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his residence.
Born in Cherry Tree on Sept. 25, 1928, to John Henry and Etta Mae (Hoover) Stavres, Bob graduated from Indiana High School in 1946 and Slippery Rock University in 1950.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1954 having served as 2nd lieutenant in the 548th Field Artillery Battalion. After his enlistment, Bob worked for Commercial Credit Corporation, retiring in 1988 after 35 years of service.
Bob enjoyed golfing, watching sporting events, traveling to Myrtle Beach and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Bob was a member of Graystone Presbyterian Church, the Shriners, the Indiana Masonic Lodge, the Coudersport Consistory, BPOE #931 and VFW Post 1989.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Leona (Wheeler) Henry, whom he married on June 6, 1958; children, Robert Henry and fiancée Marcia, of Indiana, and Debra (David) Alsippi, of Indiana; and two grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Henry.
Memorial donations in Bob’s name may be made to Graystone Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701 or Seeds of Faith Christian Academy, 181 Hudson Road, Creekside PA 15732.
At the request of the family, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
