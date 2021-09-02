Robert Ivan Nelson Jr., 63, of Avonmore passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
He was born July 15, 1958, in New Kensington, a son of Robert Ivan and Clara Elizabeth (Whetstone) Nelson Sr.
Bob was a 1976 graduate of Kiski Area High School and received his Master’s Degree in Accounting from West Virginia University.
Bob loved all Pittsburgh sports and followed all local high school sports. He was a score keeper for the West Lebanon Baseball Team.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and David.
Bob is survived by his extended family.
As per Bob’s wishes everything was private. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the charity of ones choice.
Vaia Funeral Home Inc., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, was in charge of arrangements.