Robert J. “B.B.” Stanek, 71, of Alverda, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at home.
Born Jan. 20, 1951, in Spangler, he was the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (Bogel) Stanek.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kevin Stanek.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Denise (Sewalish) Stanek; daughter, Nikki Stanek (Luke McHugh), Ebensburg; son, Robert Stanek (Tiffany Weaver), Alverda; and grandchildren, Cheyenne and Abbygail Stanek.
Robert was previously employed as a coal miner for 12 years, working at Barnes & Tucker, Greenwich and Inland Steel. He worked two years with S & S Wood Industries of Ebensburg. He retired from the custodial department of Indiana Area School District with 25 years of service.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, reading, playing cards, camping, trips to the beach and woodworking.
Bob was a wonderful and devoted father, husband and grandfather. Spending time with his grandchildren and riding four-wheelers with his family brought him great happiness. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and his faithful pets Hazel, Izzy and Tweetie.
Family and friends will be received Thursday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate in Robert’s memory to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, American Heart Association or Special Olympics.