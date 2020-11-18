Robert J. Bacha

Robert James Bacha, 84, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, while at the Communities at Indian Haven.
The son of Joseph R. and Anna (Pivorvarnick) Bacha, he was born July 6, 1936, in Barnesboro.
Robert was a graduate of Barnesboro High School. After graduation, he was employed by WNCC Radio as an announcer and later employed by WDAD and 1160 Radio in the same capacity.
He was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church and lector for 30-plus years.
His interests included working outside, gardening, crossword puzzles and watching football.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Patricia (Weakland) Bacha, whom he wed Aug. 29, 1957; children, Robert J. (Susan) Bacha, Indiana; Randal J. (Elizabeth), Indiana; Patrick G. (Valerie) Bacha, Home; and Lynn
M. (Robert) Antonucci, Apollo; and grandchildren, Ashley Bacha, Pittsburgh, and Michael Bacha, Indiana.
Preceding Robert in death were his parents; brothers, Joseph and Charles; and sisters, Irene and Joanne.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.