Robert J. ‘Joe’ Rising

Robert Joseph “Joe” Rising, 64, of Rochester Mills, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at home, after his battle with pancreatic cancer.
The son of Robert D. and Jean (Houser) Rising, he was born on July 28, 1956, in Indiana.
Joe was a graduate of Marion Center High School where he excelled in the FFA program.
He worked on his family’s dairy farm and also for Rolling Green Acres Dairy Farm, Charlie Houser, C.L. Ruffners and Son, Clearview Farms, Mears Enterprises, Amfire Mining and recently for Star Iron Works.
He had also served North Mahoning Township as a supervisor since 2003.
Joe loved working on machines, especially when it came to restoring tractors both big and small. He could fix anything.
When he and his brother John were young, they saved up and bought a welder and taught themselves to weld.
He loved spending time with both his real family and his work family.
When his eldest grandkids were young, he enjoyed taking them fishing, even if they barely caught anything. He also enjoyed taking his eldest grandkids to Pizza Town and always sitting in a booth in the back corner of the restaurant.
He always enjoyed visits from his daughter and her family in Tennessee.
He always looked forward to hosting the Outlaw-In-Law Fathers Day picnic at his house and could always be found at the cooker making the best chicken around!
Joe loved spending time with his grandchildren, planting a garden in the spring and sharing it with family and neighbors, and being able to help anyone who needed it.
He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Sarah (Anthony) Rising. His children include: Tina Rising Mundy, husband David Mundy and son Caleb, of Dandridge, Tenn.; and Peggy Cribbs, husband Jason Cribbs, and their children Jolene, who was named after him, and Alexander, of Blairsville.
His surviving siblings are Mary Isenberg and husband Ronald, of Indiana; Carol Buterbaugh, of Indiana; Patricia Rising, of Indiana; Catherine Kimmel, of Home; Linda Stephens and husband Gary, of Indiana; Janet Lippert and husband Russell, of Marion Center; John Rising and wife Jennifer, of Indiana; Edward Rising and wife Rene, of Indiana; and Joanne Ruffner and husband Gerald, of Homer City. Surviving brothers- and sisters-in-law are Tim Anthony and wife Theresa, of Denton, Texas; Edward Anthony and wife Diane, of Hillsdale; and Barbara Means and husband Stephen, of Punxsutawney. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Twila Margaret (Peggy) Anthony, of Rochester Mills; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Clifford Anthony; infant brother, William Rising; brothers-in-law, Randy Kimmel and Larry Buterbaugh; nephew, Andy Isenburg; and great-nieces Faith and Hope Sabo.
Family and friends are invited to gather for a celebration of his life on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. with a service following at 4 p.m. at First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive, Punxsutawney.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive, Punxsutawney, PA 15767 or to the Gilgal Cemetery, 638 Gilgal Road, Marion Center, PA 15759.