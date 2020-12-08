Robert James Ribbeck, 55, of Creekside (Washington Township), died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, while visiting out of state.
He is survived by his sons, Derek and Dylan; and his mother, Linda Ribbeck.
Mr. Ribbeck was born Nov.12, 1965, and had been disabled and in ill health for several years.
In accordance with his wishes, burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana, where there will be a private family gathering. Because of the pandemic and in compliance with health recommendations, no memorial service for the public will be held.
The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana is assisting the Ribbeck family with the service arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.