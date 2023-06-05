Robert James Booth, 69, of Homer City, formerly of Manila, Ark., passed from this life Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings.
Born in San Francisco, Calif., he was the son of Charles and Marie Rousey Booth and was a 1971 high school graduate.
Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Afterward, he received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Westmoreland Community College in Youngwood. Robert had been a longtime resident of Pennsylvania and had lived in Manila for 12 years before returning to Pennsylvania in 2020. Robert had been employed as a substitute teacher with the Manila School District. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, hunting and repairing electronics.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shella Rabey Booth; an infant son; and a brother.
Robert is survived by his sons, Ken Boring (Angela), Marion Center, and Robert “Jimmy” Booth (Junko), Thorton, Colo.; his daughters, Tisha Booth Ray, Hot Springs, Ark.; Crystal Sprague (Jason), Homer City; Angela Booth, Coral; and Andrea Chronister (Ryan), Binghamton, N.Y.; and a sister, Shirley Molina, Stockton, Calif.
He also leaves 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Manila with Pastor Alan Glass officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Manila Cemetery. The family will receive visitors Wednesday from noon until service time.
The online guest registry is available at www.howard funeralservice.com.
