Robert “Joe” Lee Sullinger, 73, of Homer City, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Robert B. and Thelma E. (Simmons) Sullinger, he was born April 14, 1948, in Indiana.
Joe enjoyed dirt track racing as a car owner and driver. He also served as a flagman for Marion Center, Dog Hollow and Hummingbird Speedways. Joe liked hunting, fishing, trapping and being outdoors.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara (Wright) Sullinger, Homer City; son, Robert (Tracey) Sullinger, Sarver; stepsons, Michael (Erica) McCullough; Jason McCullough, Penn Run; and Jeremy (Dawn) Conrad, Indiana; grandchildren, Brittany (Jim) November, Hailey Sullinger, Will McCullough, Jenna Conrad and Willow Conrad; great-grandchildren, Dulcie and Bonnie November; sister, Debbie (Mark) Riggle; special pups, Shelby and Reggie; and many nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William T. Sullinger.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
An additional hour of visitation will be held Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel. Military Rites will be provided by the VFW Post 1989.
Interment will follow in the Brush Valley Lutheran Cemetery.