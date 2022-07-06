Heaven had a party for Robert John “Buto” Toman, 85, of Robindale Heights, as a truly great man moved on to Heaven at 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022. He was surrounded by loved ones, Rob, Dave and John Toman, Sharon Baker and Joyce Toman.
He was born Jan. 30, 1937, in Robindale, the son of late Jacob Francis and Susan (Franklin) Toman.
Buto had a great zest for life. He had many friends. He enjoyed many sports in his youth including baseball, football and basketball. In middle age he enjoyed softball and coaching Laurel Valley baseball. He always enjoyed attending Johnstown hockey and watching Pittsburgh Penguins, Steelers and Pirate games.
Buto fished the Juniata and Little Juniata Rivers his whole life, and in the last few years Spring Creek in Bellefonte. He also enjoyed the Conemaugh River when the fish returned after many years of pollution. He was always a catch and release fisherman.
He enjoyed dancing with Sharon in the kitchen and at various local places on dance night.
He is survived by his children, Rob Toman and wife Merritt, of Indiana; Dave Toman, of Robindale Heights; and John Toman and wife Danielle Hill; grandchildren, Jacob Toman and wife Brittany, Evan Christina Toman and Chandler, Catherine Toman, Kylee Toman, Alan Hill, Re Ann Hill, Jaszmin Hughes and husband Brian, and Justin Toman; several great-grandchildren; and fiancé Sharon Baker, of Robindale Heights.
He was also preceded in death by brother James Toman; and sister Barbara Ann Toman.
Friends will be received from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.