Robert John Simon Sr., 65, of Brush Valley, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family following a courageous and hard-fought battle with colon cancer.
He was born June 27, 1957, in Johnstown, the son of John and Mary (Dubil) Simon.
Bob was a 1975 graduate of United High School and a 1979 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) with a bachelor’s in computer science. After graduation, he was employed by Honeywell and then went on to work at IUP for 30 years, where he held various positions, including his last as the university’s registrar, before retiring in 2017. He was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church in Indiana.
Family was everything to Bob. He married his high school sweetheart, Lila (Clark), in 1981, and together they had two children. Bob loved making special memories with his kids, coaching his son in sports (especially basketball), dogs, cars and family vacations.
An avid sports fan, you could find Bob cheering on his favorite teams — the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins — and watching golf — the Masters was something he looked forward to annually. But his greatest triumph was being “Pops” to his beloved grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lila, of Brush Valley; daughter Kelley (Nathan) Sloyer, of Murrysville; son Bobby (Kaja) Simon, of Slupsk, Poland; grandchildren Olivia and Lucas Sloyer; sister Mary Ann (Jim) Wagner, of Indiana; and his nephews, nieces, aunts and uncles.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his in-laws, Paul and Roberta (King) Clark.
The family wishes to thank the Concordia-IRMC VNA and Hospice staff for the excellent care Bob received.
Friends will be received by the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church, Indiana, with Fr. Paul Dressler, O.F.M., Cap., officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
