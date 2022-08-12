Robert John Yesilonis, 80, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C.
Bob was born May 23, 1942, in Baltimore, Md., to Albion and Helen Yesilonis.
He graduated from Pius X High School, Roseto, and attended East Stroudsburg University. After moving to western Pennsylvania, he worked for 42 years at The Indiana Gazette, first as an advertising salesman, then was promoted to the Classified Advertising manager and then as the advertising director. He was also co-owner of Jersey Mike’s Subs. Bob retired from the Gazette in 2007 and in 2015, after 50 years in Indiana, moved to Murrells Inlet. While in Murrells Inlet, he stayed connected to the community by volunteering at the Horry County Fire Department.
Bob was an avid gardener and a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed golfing from an early age, declaring the 19th hole as his favorite. He was also passionate about his collection of Lionel trains, spending a considerable amount of time every Christmas putting together an elaborate display enjoyed by friends and family.
He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Murrells Inlet. He was a lifetime member and PER of the BPOE #931 in Indiana, a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Allied Club while in Indiana.
Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Brown Yesilonis; daughters Robbie Ann Poole (Michael), Rebecca Jean Yesilonis and Debra Lyn Calvert (Mark); and grandchildren Megan Bright, Troy Calvert (Savanna), Alex Calvert (Alexandra), Ryan Calvert and Christopher Poole. He is also survived by brothers Albion (Virginia) and Richard; his Uncle Richie and Aunt Elverta; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family had a private viewing. A memorial Mass will take place at St. Michael Catholic Church in Murrells Inlet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The church website will also be livestreaming the service. A repast will take place at the Magnolia Clubhouse at Ocean Pines immediately following the ceremony.
An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral home, Beach Chapel, is handling arrangements.