Robert Joseph Lucas, 87, of Clune, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his residence.
The son of Charles and Irene (Fedor) Lucas, he was born April 15, 1936, in Indiana.
Robert was a graduate of Elders Ridge High School. He served in the United States Army Reserve. He loved the outdoors and his interests included hunting, fishing and boating. He enjoyed music, and in his younger years played trumpet in a polka band.
Surviving are his devoted wife, Bertha Barbara Lucas; his daughter, Janet Grove; grandchildren Rob, David, Mark, Kelli, Tom, Christine, Nicole and Nathan; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Ann Lucas; brothers Chuck (Annette) Lucas, Michael (Sharon) Lucas and Rick (Cindy) Lucas; many nieces and nephews; and a special caregiver, Brenda.
Preceding Robert in death were his loving parents and two wonderful daughters, Debbie Donahue and Cindy Peach.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
