Robert K. Alico Sr., 83, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Naples, Fla., surrounded by his children.
Bob was born on Dec. 18, 1938, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Nicholas and Margaret (Krenning) Alico. He grew up with an artistic younger brother and parents who loved music.
Bob graduated from Bishop Timon High School in 1956. He went on to pursue his passion in microbial genetics, earning his doctoral degree in biology at St. Bonaventure University, with a strong concentration in chemistry. He was a member of the university’s Seraphim Legacy Society.
After earning his Ph.D., Bob moved to California where he served as a postdoctoral researcher at Stanford, worked for NASA and investigated a vaccine with a grant from the World Health Organization. Bob then returned east as a professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he taught microbiology in the Natural Science Department for 32 years before retiring in 2001. In 1977, he founded Aquatest Laboratory in Indiana, which he owned and operated for more than 25 years.
Bob was a passionate lover of classical and big band music, and he enjoyed attending live performances in every city he called home.
He also loved to explore cities he did not call home, and continuously pursued travel across states and continents, returning from an extended tour of Portugal less than two weeks before his death. Whether home or abroad, he enjoyed sharing Italian food and wine with family and many lifelong friends, and after his years in academia remained an enthusiastic learner, pursuing new ideas and attending lectures, especially at his beloved Chautauqua Institution.
He was a devout Catholic throughout his life and was most recently a member of St. Agnes Church in Naples. His Florida neighbors could find him on his daily five-mile bike ride or volunteering testing water samples along Florida’s Gulf Coast.
He is survived by children, Michelyn (David) Russell, Gregory (Loren) Alico, Katherine (Owen) McCabe and Mary Alico; grandchildren, Michael (Catherine) Russell, Briggs Russell and Haley Russell, Nicholas Alico, Emily Alico, Adam McCabe and Amy McCabe; and brother, Paul (Maureen) Alico.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha Alico, and his son, Robert Alico Jr.
A private service will be held at St. Ambrose Church in Avonmore with the Rev. Fr. Sam Lamendola officiating, followed by burial at Beulah Church Cemetery, Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to the Marsha J. Alico Memorial Music Scholarship and Robert K. Alico Jr. Memorial Art Scholarship at Chautauqua Institution by calling (716) 357-6404) or visiting www.chq.org.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.