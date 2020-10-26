Robert “Bob” Joseph Ketner was born July 28, 1951, and died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
He was born to parents William S. Ketner and Anna Mae (Akins) Ketner Haggerty in Latrobe. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Dale and Daryl Ketner.
He graduated from Blairsville High School, class of 1969. His working life varied from being a certified underground electrician in the coal mines of western Pennsylvania, to being a tech expert for Verizon Wireless in Northern California.
He had lived in Citrus Heights, Calif., for 42 years. He was an avid motorcycle rider. He enjoyed being a grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved telling funny stories and hanging around with friends.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Schwab-Ketner, of Citrus Heights, Calif.; brother William S. Ketner Jr., of Valparaiso, Ind.; sister Sandra K. (Ketner) Bloom, of Harrisburg; son William Scott Sullivan, of Ocala, Fla.; daughter Tracy (Sullivan) Wofford, of Creekside; stepson, Anthony Capizzi, of Nokesville, Va.; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life is being planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to The National Motorcycle Safety Fund.