Robert Kost, 87, of St. Benedict, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at home.
He was born Aug. 4, 1936, in St. Benedict, the son of William and Anna (Tocarchik) Kost.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church. He was a retired field manager for Baltimore Life and insurance agent for Nationwide Insurance after a 50-year career in the industry. He was formerly employed by Marhofer Bakery as a delivery driver and for A&P Stores.
In his free time, Bob enjoyed refinishing and staining wood and was a fan of Pittsburgh Pirates baseball and Steelers football. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, always happiest spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Joan Hein; brother-in-law Pat Bender; and nephew Eric Bender.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Helen (Ondo) Marusa Kost; sons U.S. Army Col. William Kost, of Germany; Brian (Mishelle) Kost, of Waco, Texas; Jeffrey Kost, of Denver, Colo.; and Dr. Robert (Gina, PHD) Kost, of Broomfield, Colo.; grandchildren Aspen Rose, Fenya, Weston and Florence Kost; siblings Barbara Bender, of Tucson, Ariz.; Lawrence (Virginia) Kost, of Burke, Va.; Sandra (Thomas) Gaydosh, of Ruckersville, Va.; Darlene (Matthew) McCaulley, of Hollidaysburg; Linda (Domenico) Giambanco, of Colonial Heights, Va.; and Debra (William), of Ruckersville, Va. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church with Fr. Andriy Kelt officiating. Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Cancer Society www.donate.cancer.org, American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org, and Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association, www.rmdsa.org.
