Robert “Kuch” “Bob” Joseph Kucher, 85, Indiana, passed away May 21, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was born July 11, 1937, in Johnstown, the son of Joseph and Nettie Mae (Chilcott) Kucher.
Bob was preceded in death by parents; sister Mabel (Louis) Mellon; and nephew Robert Mellon.
He is survived by life partner, Susan Dabbs; sons Joseph (Colleen Kearns), Michael (Stephanie) and Robert (Pacer); and grandchildren Zachary and Anna.
Bob proudly served our country in the U.S. National Guard. Bob was a graduate of the 1955 class of Greater Johnstown High School. He graduated in 1961 from California State Teachers College and began his 18-year mechanical drawing teaching career in 1961 at Beaty Junior High School in Warren.
He became the superintendent of buildings and grounds at Harbor Creek School District in 1979 prior to becoming the superintendent of buildings and grounds for 13 years at Indiana Area School District in 1981.
Bob’s love of baseball began at the Coopersdale School playground and continued throughout junior and senior high school. He played in the Johnstown Junior League, where he was a part of the Kiwanis Club and was a pick-up player for the 1956 AAABA Hahn’s baseball team that is well known for its success in the tournament. He signed a contract with the Pioneer League, an affiliate of the Kansas City Athletics, in 1956, where he played three years. He was also the varsity baseball coach at Warren Area High School. His love of the Yankees has remained steadfast. Bob was also a skilled handyman and a very talented woodworker.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 146 Chandler Ave. Condolences may be made at www.hindman funeralhomes.com.
